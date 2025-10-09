TDP gears up for Prime Minister’ s visit

Pattikonda (Kurnool district): TDP leaders have been directed to mobilise in large numbers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the district on October 16, during which he will lay the foundation stone for the ambitious Drone City project.

A coordination committee meeting was held at the local TDP office in Pattikonda on Wednesday, chaired by TDP Zone–5 in-charge Ravichandra Yadav, District President Palakurthi Tikka Reddy, Kurnool MP Bastipati Nagaraju, and Pattikonda MLA K.E. Shyam Kumar. The leaders reviewed the arrangements and appealed to the party functionaries to ensure grand participation in the public meeting to be addressed by the Prime Minister, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Addressing the meeting, the leaders said that the Prime Minister’s fifth visit to Andhra Pradesh since the coalition government assumed office reflects the Centre’s commitment to the development of Rayalaseema. They stated that the event will also feature interactions with business leaders and entrepreneurs to explain the benefits of the amended GST policy.

“The arrival of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister together will mark a turning point in the region’s progress,” they remarked.

Criticising the opposition, district president Tikka Reddy said that while the coalition government continues to focus on development, YSRCP leaders are spreading misinformation to mislead the public. Former MLA Kangati Sridevi denounced the opposition’s remarks against the TDP-led alliance, saying that criticising a government dedicated to development without understanding the current situation was “highly irresponsible.”