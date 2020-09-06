TDP government efforts pushed AP to first place: Galla Jayadev

Guntur: MP Galla Jayadev said that AP has topped the Ease of Doing Business rankings amongst the states in India and added that this is clear indication that the TDP government has always been progressive by implementing the new reforms that have propelled the state to achieve this distinction.

In a statement, he said the YSRCP government should take steps to ensure that the state does not lose this advantage. He further said that at the end of the day all we want is for our state to achieve its full potential and create better living standards to its citizens.