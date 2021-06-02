TDP government left behind Rs 1.5 lakh crore debt: Minister Kurasala Kannababu

Amaravati: Minister for agriculture Kurasala Kanna-babu clarified that the state government went for borrowing to provide promised welfare benefits to the public during Covid-19, unlike the previous government which left a debt of Rs 1.50 lakh crore for personal needs under the name of public welfare.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, Kannababu said that the government gave priority to welfare over development and pumped money to revive the state economy and stand by the weaker sections during the pandemic crisis.

He asserted that the state government did not hold back any welfare schemes despite a decline in revenue, as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy clearly wanted the government to stand with the people in such tough times.

He said that the government had spent Rs 1.30 lakh crore through various schemes for the public welfare in the last two years, where the financial aid was transferred directly to the beneficiaries, without any middlemen.