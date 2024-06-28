TDP govt harassing Pinnelli, alleges YSRCP

Narasaraopet: Former minister Ambati Rambabu said the TDP government is taking revenge on the former MLA and YSRCP leader Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy and that is why the government arrested him.

Addressing media at YSRCP office at Tadepalli on Thursday, he said power is not for harassing the leaders of other parties.

He said that power is not permanent for any political party. He said if TDP leaders register more cases on the YSRCP leaders, they will become stronger.

He said that they will legally fight against the arrest of Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy. He said the TDP government decided to harass the latter. He recalled that the TDP activist Siva manhandled Pinnelli Rama Krishna while he was being shifted to Nellore.