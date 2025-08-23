TDP has stooped to a new low: YSRCP

Live
Narasaraopet: The YSRCP has pooh-poohed the coalition government for stooping to a new low in local body elections and exploring new avenues in...
Narasaraopet: The YSRCP has pooh-poohed the coalition government for stooping to a new low in local body elections and exploring new avenues in corruption by threatening the small traders to monopolise local markets. Speaking to the media here on Friday, former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy said that they will meet the State Election Commissioner and move judicial courts against the undemocratic conduct of the coalition in local body elections. TDP leaders after dipping their hands in land, sand, mining gambling and other mafia have now resorted to chicken mafia under the leadership of Gurazala MLA, who with police help terrorised local traders to shut shop or face cases and opened their own ones selling chicken at Rs 125 per kg with a margin of over Rs 25, which would gross a monthly revenue of Rs 15 lakh.