TDP has to pay heavy price for its wrong deeds: Peddireddy

Nellore: Accusing the coalition government for encouraging vindictive politics, Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandrara Reddy warned that TDP has to pay heavy price in the coming days, for its wrong deeds. The YSRCP leader along with former MP Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy met former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy during Mulakat at Nellore central prison on Saturday.

Later speaking to the reporters, Peddireddy has claimed that he never witnessed such a bitter tale during his 35-year political experience. He alleged that the coalition government has been humiliating Kakani Govardhan Reddy with prisoner transit warrants by imposing illegal cases against him. Former YSRCP MP Venkatarami Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is playing diversion politics by imposing illegal cases against YSRCP leaders to cover his administrative failure.

He pointed out for the first time the TDP-led coalition government has introduced a new tradition of arresting politicos, without proper reasons. He hoped that Kakani will come out clean from his illegal cases very soon. YSRCP MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, M Murali, party leaders Anam Vijayakumar Reddy and others were present.