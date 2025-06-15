Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
TDP has to pay heavy price for its wrong deeds: Peddireddy
Accusing the coalition government for encouraging vindictive politics, Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandrara Reddy warned that TDP has to pay heavy price in the coming days, for its wrong deeds.
Nellore: Accusing the coalition government for encouraging vindictive politics, Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandrara Reddy warned that TDP has to pay heavy price in the coming days, for its wrong deeds. The YSRCP leader along with former MP Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy met former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy during Mulakat at Nellore central prison on Saturday.
Later speaking to the reporters, Peddireddy has claimed that he never witnessed such a bitter tale during his 35-year political experience. He alleged that the coalition government has been humiliating Kakani Govardhan Reddy with prisoner transit warrants by imposing illegal cases against him. Former YSRCP MP Venkatarami Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is playing diversion politics by imposing illegal cases against YSRCP leaders to cover his administrative failure.
He pointed out for the first time the TDP-led coalition government has introduced a new tradition of arresting politicos, without proper reasons. He hoped that Kakani will come out clean from his illegal cases very soon. YSRCP MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, M Murali, party leaders Anam Vijayakumar Reddy and others were present.