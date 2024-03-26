Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
TDP hold meeting in Guntur West Constituency
The residents of Guntur West Constituency witnessed a promising meeting between TDP candidate Piduguralla (Galla) Madhavi and Narasa Raopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devaraya at the latter's residence on Tuesday. Madhavi expressed her determination to develop the constituency under the guidance and inspiration of Krishna Devarayalu, who is admired for his mild-mannered and uncontroversial approach as an MP.
During the meeting, Madhavi commended Krishna Devaraya for his efforts in bringing central government funds to develop the Palnadu area. She also shared her vision for the constituency and sought blessings from the people of Guntur West, who have recognized her education and qualifications.
The interaction between the two political figures has garnered much attention, with residents hopeful for positive changes in the future development of Guntu West Constituency.