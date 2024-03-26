TDP hold meeting in Guntur West Constituency

The residents of Guntur West Constituency witnessed a promising meeting between TDP candidate Piduguralla (Galla) Madhavi and Narasa Raopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devaraya at the latter's residence on Tuesday. Madhavi expressed her determination to develop the constituency under the guidance and inspiration of Krishna Devarayalu, who is admired for his mild-mannered and uncontroversial approach as an MP.









During the meeting, Madhavi commended Krishna Devaraya for his efforts in bringing central government funds to develop the Palnadu area. She also shared her vision for the constituency and sought blessings from the people of Guntur West, who have recognized her education and qualifications.



The interaction between the two political figures has garnered much attention, with residents hopeful for positive changes in the future development of Guntu West Constituency.