TDP holds key meeting in Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi: A high-level meeting was held at TDP district office in Puttaparthi on Monday to discuss and select new Hindupur Parliament Committee. The meeting was conducted under the leadership of Minister and Hindupur Parliament Committee Observer TG Bharath, former Minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and TDP district president Kollakunta Anjanappa.

The session witnessed active participation of Hindupur MP BK Parthasarathi, BC Welfare Minister S Savitha, constituency observer Narasimharao, Mareddy Srinivasa Reddy, and senior TDP leaders including former Minister and TDP State vice-president and ex-MP Nimmala Kristappa, former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, MLAs Paritala Sunitha, Kandikunta Prasad, MS Raju, and Palle Sindhura Reddy. Also present were Dharmavaram in-charge Paritala Sriram, former MLC Tippeswamy, along with various Corporation Chairpersons, public representatives, party leaders, and activists.

The purpose of the meeting was to conduct a thorough review and finalise the formation of a strong and effective Parliament Committee for Hindupur constituency. Discussions focused on strengthening party structure and strategies ahead of upcoming political challenges.

The leadership emphasised unity and active participation from all levels of the party to ensure effective coordination and representation at the parliamentary level. The meeting concluded with positive momentum and reaffirmed commitment to the party’s goals and people’s welfare.