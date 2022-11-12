TDP implementing 12 welfare programmes in Mangalagiri segment: Lokesh

Vijayawada (NTR District): "One can imagine how many more schemes we will implement, when being in Opposition, we are implementing at least 12 welfare programmes in Mangalagiri Assembly segment," stated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Participating in 'Badude Badudu' programme at Indira Nagar area in Mangalagiri town on Friday, Lokesh said that he has been implementing programmes like Anna Canteen, NTR Sanjeevini, tailoring machines for women under Stri Sakthi scheme and Pelli Kanuka. Under NTR Sanjivini scheme free medicare has been extended to at least 1,000 patients till date, he added.

Lokesh informed that free medicines would be supplied soon to diabetic and hypertension patients.

He promised to resolve drinking water and power supply problems in hilly areas once TDP returns to power. TDP will also build houses for the poor when it comes back to power, he said, adding that pattas will be issued to the lands of those people living in hilly terrains.

The TDP leader was highly critical of local MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, terming him as a mini-psycho. MLA Reddy is taking kickbacks from real-estate contractors and helping them to demolish the houses of the poor, he alleged.

Coming down heavily on the Jagan government, the TDP general secretary criticised that the State is now under psycho regime. Alleging that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to extend 'J-brand' liquor scam to the whole country, he said once TDP is back in power the whole liquor scam will be exposed and those responsible for the scandal will be booked.

When an old woman, Siva Parvathi approached him for help during the programme, Lokesh immediately bought a pulling cart within half-an-hour.