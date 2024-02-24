TDP-Jana Sena alliance announces 15 candidates in joint Godavari district

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Out of the total 19 assembly seats in the joint East Godavari district, Telugu Desam and Janasena parties have finalized their candidates for 11 seats. Out of this, 9 seats were allotted to TDP and two seats to Jana Sena. Chiefs of both parties Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan announced the names of these candidates in a joint meeting on Saturday.

Among them are two sitting MLAs (TDP).

Peddapuram sitting MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and Mandapeta sitting MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao were again selected as TDP candidates. Adireddy Bhavani is the sitting MLA of Rajahmundry City while her husband Srinivas has been finalized as the MLA candidate. Divya, daughter of TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, has been selected as the candidate for the Tuni constituency.

Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy for Anaparthi, Datla Subba Raju for Mummidivaram, Jyotula Nehru for Jaggampeta constituency, and Bandaru Satyananda Rao for Kothapeta have been announced from TDP.

Saripella Rajesh Kumar has been finalized as the TDP candidate for P. Gannavaram (SC) constituency. The seat of Kakinada Rural (present Kakinada district) in the joint East Godavari district was allotted to Janasena candidate Pantam Nanaji. Bathula Balaramakrishna has been selected as the Janasena candidate for the Rajanagaram seat in East Godavari district.

TDP announced candidates for four seats in the combined West Godavari district. Former minister Pitani Satyanarayana for Achanta constituency, sitting MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu for Palakollu, sitting MLA Manthena Ramaraju for Undi constituency and Arimilli Radhakrishna for Tanuku constituency have been finalized as candidates