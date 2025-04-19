TDP, Jana Sena, BJP alliance wins Visakhapatnam Mayor election

In a significant political move, the Alliance Party secured the Visakhapatnam mayoral seat following a successful no-confidence motion against Mayor Harivenkata Kumari. During a special meeting convened by the collector, 74 votes were cast in favour of the motion, ensuring a quorum was met despite the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) boycotting the GVMC council meeting.

The no-confidence motion was initiated by the Alliance against the mayor, who faced increasing opposition. With the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) having a total of 98 corporators, the recent resignation of MLA Vamsi Krishna has left 97 corporators in the council. Out of these, 16 are ex-officio members, with 11 belonging to the Alliance, giving them a combined strength of 75.

However, the political landscape has been shaken by the mysterious disappearance of Alliance corporator Bhupathiraju Sujatha, who went missing while returning from Malaysia. Speculation has arisen that her absence may be linked to manoeuvres by the YSRCP. In response, ministers Dola and Atchannaidu, along with local MP Bharat, are taking precautions to mitigate any unexpected developments ahead of the mayoral election set for tomorrow, where Alliance corporators are poised to elect their new leader.