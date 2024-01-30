Live
TDP-Jana Sena combine may field Balashouri
- Sitting MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri submitted his resignation to the primary membership of the YSRCP after the party refused to give him ticket for the ensuing polls
- The LS constituency comprises of seven Assembly constituencies Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Gudivada, Pamarru, Penamaluru, Gannavaram and Pedana
- Avanigadda MLA and YSRCP leader Simhadri Ramesh indicated that he is ready to contest either in the Assembly polls or for the Lok Sabha polls
Vijayawada: The election campaign is gradually gaining momentum in the State.
However, the ruling YSRCP and the TDP and Jana Sena combine are yet to announce the names of the candidates to contest from Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency.
This Lok Sabha constituency has Assembly constituencies of Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Gudivada, Pamarru, Penamaluru, Gannavaram and Pedana.
In 2019 general elections, YSRCP candidate V Balashouri was elected from Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency. Now, he quit the party and joined the Jana Sena Party. It is expected that Balashouri may contest from Machilipatnam as TDP-JSP alliance candidate.
He has announced his willingness to contest for the Lok Sabha elections. Konakalla Narayana was elected twice from Machilipatnam in 2009 and 2014. He was defeated in 2019 elections. Now, Narayana is not showing any interest to contest the elections.
On Monday, Avanigadda MLA and YSRCP leader Simhadri Ramesh has announced that he would contest for either Assembly or Lok Sabha elections if Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gives his nod. Simhadri Ramesh belongs to Kapu community. Balashouri also belongs to the same Kapu community.
Caste equations play an important role in Machilipatnam constituency. Backward classes and Kapu voters are in sizeable numbers and they play vital role in the elections. Kapu voters are in large number in Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Pedana, Pamarru and Penamaluru constituencies.
Backward class voters are in large number in Machilipatnam, Pedana, Pamarru and other constituencies. Functionaries of the political parties are eagerly waiting for the announcement of names and launching of campaign as the State top leaders Chandrababu Naidu, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the leaders others of BJP and Jana Sena have launched their campaign and touring the State