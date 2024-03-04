TDP-Janasena Vijaya "Sankharavam" will sound loud: Chinthamaneni Prabhakar

Pedavegi: Former MLA Chinthamaneni Prabhakar said that everyone should make a special effort in taking the Shankharavam programme widely to the people and the National General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party and youth leaders Nara Lokesh has designed this program to bring the Super 6 schemes closer to the people.



Dendulur Constituency General Assembly was held on Sunday evening under the chairmanship of former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar of Pedavegi Mandal Duggiralo. On this occasion, several TDP Janasena leaders said that Chinthamaneni is a leader who worked uncompromisingly for the development of Denduluru constituency, there is no other leader like him, and the villages of Denduluru constituency are waiting for Chinthamaneni's victory and his arrival as MLA. Booth in-charge and convenors should focus on checking the list of voters.

Chintamaneni Prabhakar said, "Like the Babu Surety future guarantee program, this Shankharavam program will help to take the Super 6 schemes and Chandranna Vision more widely to the people, and suggested that every leader and activist should make special efforts in taking this program to the people. Prabhakar said that no one should be misled and discouraged, Chintamaneni said that no one from his family would join politics. Chintamaneni means Chintamaneni, Chintamaneni means Dendulur, Chintamaneni is a person who has faced many ups and downs in politics, Prabhakar asked leaders and activists to exercise restraint.

The meeting was attended by constituency observers Chenpati Gandhi, senior leaders Uppala Patti Ram Prasad, Tatha Satyanarayana, Parasa Venkata Rao, Janasena State Secretary Ghantasala Venkata Lakshmi, Parliamentary Secretary Moru Shravani, Saidu Satyanarayana Babu), Laveti Srinivas, Coordinating Committee Members, Mandal Party Secretaries, Village Party Presidents, Secretaries, Affiliated Union Leaders, Cluster Incharges, Booth Incharges and Workers participated.