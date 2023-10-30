TDP-JSP alliance promises completion of Veligonda project

Ongole: The members of TDP and Jana Sena Party coordination committee for the erstwhile Prakasam district organised a meeting with the local prominent leaders here on Sunday to discuss future course of action in the district.

The TDP state vice-president and Ongole former MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, TDP Ongole parliamentary district president Dr Nukasani Balaji, Bapatla parliamentary district president Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Kondapi MLA Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, Addanki Gottipati Ravikumar, MLC Kancharla Srikanth, in-charges for the other Assembly constituencies, Jana Sena Party Prakasam district president Shaik Riyaz, state general secretary Bonaboyina Srinivas Yadav, officials spokesperson Rayapati Aruna, Bellamkonda Saibaba, and other leaders participated in the meeting.

Nukasani Balaji and Shaik Riyaz presided over the meeting in which leaders of both parties welcomed response of Jana Sena president Konidela Pawan Kalyan against the YSRCP rule and coming forward to speak against the arrest of TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu. They opined that it is time to appoint coordination committees up to the village level and work together in anti-public decisions of the government.

They condemned the attack on the RTC driver Bondili Ram Singh at Kavali and anguished that similar incidents will happen in every village if Jagan Mohan Reddy becomes chief minister again. They advised the ground-level leaders of both parties to verify voter list at the booth-level. The coordination committee passed twelve resolutions announcing that they will complete the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project within first year of forming the TDP-JSP Alliance government in the state.

They promised to provide enough water for drinking and irrigation needs by extending the canals and completing the pending projects in the district. Demanding the government to appoint an inquiry commission by a sitting judge on the land registration scams at Ongole, Markapuram and Kanigiri, they promised to order for CID inquiry on the land mafia after attaining power.

They promised to utilise the income on mining from the district for local development and to promote aqua, and granite industries. They promised to complete the construction of buildings for IIIT Ongole, Andhra Kesari University, Horticulture College at Gudlur mandal, and develop NIMZ at Kanigiri, Donakonda Mega Industrial Corridor, and construct a mini port at Motupalli.

The leaders also demanded the notification of Prakasam district as a drought-hit district considering the water scarcity and drought conditions, and protect the farmers by releasing water and announcing compensation for damage to crops immediately.