TDP, JSP, CPI activists take out rally against Naidu’s arrest

Guntur: In spite of heavy police security, the TDP activists in Guntur city took out Dharmagraha Santhiyutha rally in Guntur city on Saturday evening demanding the release of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.



Activists of the JSP and CPI also participated in the rally extending support to the TDP. As soon as they reached Sankar Vilas Centre, the police set up barricades and tried to foil the rally. As the police tried to stop the activists, TDP Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed and other party activists fell on the road in the melee.

Police detained Sattenapalli Assembly constituency TDP in-charge Kanna Lakshminarayana at his residence at Kannavarithota in Guntur city.

Former MLAs Dhulipala Narendra Kumar, TDP Guntur urban president Degala Prabhakar and former chairman of Guntur Mirchi Yard Mananava Subba Rao proceeded further in the rally along with other activists.

They raised slogans against the YSRCP government for the “illegal arrest” of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and demanded the government to release him immediately. They warned that they will intensify their agitation, if the government failed to release Naidu.

They rally proceeded up to Mahatma Gandhi statue where the activists submitted a memorandum to the statue seeking justice to Chandrababu Naidu and his release.

As soon as they submitted the memorandum, the police arrested former MLA Dhulipala Narendra Kumar, TDP Guntur urban president Degala Prabhakar, party Guntur west Assembly constituency in-charge Kovelamudi Nani, TDP Guntur district president Tenali Sravan Kumar, JSP district president Gade Venkateswara Rao, JSP Guntur city president Nerella Suresh, former chairperson of AP Mahila Commission Nannapaneni Rajakumari, former MLA G V Anjaneyulu, CPI State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao and CPI Guntur district president J Ajay Kumar. Police arrested them for conducting the rally without obtaining prior permission.