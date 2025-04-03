TDP, JSP flayed for supporting Waqf Amendment Bill

Nandyal: The Congress Party is taking measures to strengthen its presence in the Nandyal Parliament constituency with the appointment of a new District Congress Committee (DCC).

The party has vowed to fortify its grassroots structure and prepare for the upcoming elections with the goal of making Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister and YS Sharmila the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The announcement of the new DCC was made by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President YS Sharmila Reddy who stated that the party recognises and prioritises hardworking members.

She highlighted that leadership is built through dedication and struggles, urging party workers to play a crucial role in exposing government failures and prioritising public welfare.

In a strong stance against the Waqf Amendment Bill, Nandyal DCC president Jangiti Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav stated that the Bill aims to curtail the constitutional rights of Muslims. He alleged that the BJP-led NDA government introduced the Bill as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda to hurt Muslim sentiments.

With the newly-appointed committee, Congress aims to build a strong presence in Nandyal and emerge as a formidable force in the upcoming elections, stated Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav.

Congress leaders have also criticised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena for supporting the Bill, calling it a severe blow to minority interests. They further condemned the TDP for issuing a whip to its members to support the Bill, terming it an unjustified move. The Congress Party has vowed to strongly oppose the legislation.

Accusing the ruling alliance in the State of widespread corruption, Congress leaders have called upon party workers to focus on strengthening the party and bringing it back to power.