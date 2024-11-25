TDP, JSP, YSRCP urged to oppose Wakf Bill

Vijayawada: Leaders from various political parties and Muslim organizations have urged the TDP, Jana Sena Party, and YSRCP to oppose the Wakf Board Amendment Bill, citing concerns that it threatens democracy in the country.

They allege that the BJP is attempting to polarise people on religious grounds through the implementation of this bill.

The meeting, held at MBVK Bhavan on Sunday, included participation from leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Communist Party of India (CPI), Indian National Congress, and various Muslim organisations.

Addressing the meeting, CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna expressed his concerns about the dangerous amendments proposed in the bill.

He claimed that the Bill aims to divide the Indian population based on religion, stating the government insists that only Hindus should be involved in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), while non-Muslims should be part of the Wakf Boards across the country.

He said that Home Minister Amit Shah is eager to pass the bill in Parliament and urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to oppose it.

CPM State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao called for a new law to protect the holy sites of Muslims, Hindus, Christians, and other religions in India.

He criticised the JPC Chairman for not considering the opinions and suggestions from Muslim organisations.

Additionally, he said that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has focused on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh without addressing the unrest in Manipur, asserting that the NDA parties present conflicting viewpoints in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

Congress leader Sk Mastan Vali accused the NDA government of introducing the Wakf Board Amendment Bill as a means to seize Muslim properties in the country.

He argued that there is no need for 40 amendments related to the Wakf Board and claimed the NDA government is pushing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to instill fear among Muslims.

Former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and Chairman of the Forum for the Protection of Secularism and Constitution Jalli Wilson stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is influenced by the RSS and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Additionally, he criticised PM Modi for not addressing attacks on Christians in Manipur and for his support of Israel against Palestine in GazaFormer minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, Jamaat-E-Islami Hind state president Rafeeq Ahmed, Muslim JAC convener Shaik Muneer Ahmed, advocate Abdul Mateen, Awaz state president Chisti, Mufti Yunus, Muslim Aikya Vedika president Jafar and others spoke on the occasion.

Insaaf state president Syed Afsar explained the objective of conducting the meeting on Wakf Board Amendment Bill.