TDP lashes out at YSRCP govt. over suspension, asks whether assembly is party office

The Telugu Desam Party MLAs who were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh assembly has lashed out at the government for their suspension.



The TDP MLAs held a meeting in Tullur, where Payyavula Keshav and Nimmala Ramanaidu addressed the gathering. Nimmala Ramanaidu lashed out at the government asking whether the assembly is the YSRCP office.

Speaking on the Skill Development case, Nimmala Ramanaidu said that there is no evidence of corruption in the case and stated that the government arrested Naidu and then searching for the evidences.

Balakrishna, a TDP member also who spoke stated that many youth have received training in skill development and are currently employed. Balakrishna also asserted that the case against Chandrababu is illegal, and the fight against it will not stop. He claimed that the cases against Chandrababu are politically motivated, and similar cases have been seen in the past. He demands that the cases against Chandrababu be withdrawn immediately and calls for an apology from the government.