TDP leader Brahma Reddy urges cadre to continue the courage shown in Macherla

Telugu Desam Party Macherla in-charge Julakanti Brahma Reddy said that the tenacity and courage shown by the ranks of the Party in the Macherla should be continued. He said only time will answer Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy's comments in Chandraya's murder case.

Brahma Reddy He clarified that there is no fear of cases filed by the police and said that the bravery shown by the TDP workers to save him in the Macherla attack incident will never be forgotten in life.

Brahma Reddy advised the cadre to inform the state party if there is any problem of not being able to be directly available to the workers in special situations.

Meanwhile, TDP Senior leader Varla Ramaiah alleged that law and order in AP was disturbed due to police negligence. Varla Ramaiah complained through a letter to the Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission about the Macherla incident.