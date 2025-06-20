TDP leader denies Jagan’s charges against him

Tirupati: TDP leader and party official spokesperson Dr Koduru Balasubrahmanyam denied the charges made by former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against him.

It should be reminded that Jagan accused Balasubrahmantam of kidnapping YSRCP corporators during the Deputy Mayor election and also attacking Sakshi office at Renigunta near Tirupati.

The TDP leader released a press note on Thursday, reacting to the allegations. He denied his involvement in both the incidents. He stated, “This is not YSRCP government. We don’t indulge in voter fraud, fake unanimous wins, or coercion. TDP and its government stand firmly by the Constitution and democratic ethics.”

Regarding Sakshi office incident, Balasubrahmanyam clarified that it was public outrage – especially from women – who were deeply hurt by the degrading statements made by a few YSRCP leaders comparing women to ‘prostitutes.’

“I will never cross the democratic line under the leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh,” he stated. It is ironic that Jagan, who ran a regime comparable to ‘Rajareddy Rajyam’ marked by fear and suppression, now speaks of democracy. People have not forgotten how elections were manipulated during his rule,” he added.

The TDP leader concluded by stating that such petty attempts to defame him only shows Jagan’s political insecurity and loss of public confidence. “YSRCP is surviving on lies and distractions, with no roadmap for the future,” he said.