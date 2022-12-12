TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao denies rumours on changing of the party

Former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has condemned the ongoing campaign of changing the party. He expressed his anger saying that he is not changing the party and opined that he will inform if there is anything like that He said that this campaign is being done without any relation to him. On the other hand, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that there will be a Mahasabha on Kapu without involvement of political parties.



Ganta along with several Kapu leaders unveiled the poster of Kapunadu Mahasabha to be held in Visakhapatnam on 26th of this month on the occasion of Vangaveeti Ranga's death anniversary. Ganta Srinivasa Rao commented that Kapunadu reorganization is working towards an ambition, which will be known at the right time.

It is stated that the Kapunadu Mahasabha will be held in Visakhapatnam on December 26 under the auspices of the Radha-Ranga organisation. It is said that all the Kapus will attend this meeting regardless of politics.