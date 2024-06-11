Live
Just In
TDP leader hacked to death
Verbal fight after the results announced on the day of counting reportedly led to the murder
Veldurthy(Kurnool district): An active leader of Telugu Desam Party Girinath Choudhary (35) was reportedly hacked to death by YSRCP activists during late hours of Sunday, at Bommireddy Palle village under Veldurthi police station limits. As a precautionary measure, police set up police picketing to prevent any untoward incidents to take place. High tension is prevailing in the village.
According to information, verbal argument took place between the deceased Girinath and YSRCP activists Pamaiah, Ramakrishna and others after KE Shyam Kumar of TDP was declared as the winner from Pattikonda constituency after the counting was concluded. Unable to digest TDP candidate’s victory, these activists allegedly wanted to take revenge on Girinath Choudhary.
YSRCP activists went to Girinath’s house on Sunday night and abused him and challenged him to come to a designated place. Along with his brother Gopinath went to the place, where YSRCP activists attacked Gopinath and his brother with sickles. Gopinath sustained grievous injuries while his brother escaped with minor injuries. Later, YSRCP activists escaped from there.Family members rushed Girinath to government general hospital in Veldurthi, where the doctors said he was brought dead. Later the body was shifted to Kurnool government general hospital for autopsy.
Pattikonda TDP MLA KE Shyam Kumar and other leaders extended their solidarity to the deceased family members. They alleged that police are playing spectators’ role instead of taking action on YSRCP activists. They demanded severe punishment to the accused.
The final rites of Girinath were performed on Monday evening. SP G Krishnakanth visited the village and enquired details. He immediately sent Veldurthi CI and SI to vacancy reserve (VR).
Veldurthi police have filed murder case and launched man hunt to nab the accused on the run.