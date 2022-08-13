TDP leader Pattabhi Ram releases forensic report of MP Gorantla Madhav's alleged video

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader K Pattabhi Ram on Saturday released the forensic lab reports of YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav's alleged nude video through the press meet. Addressing the press conference, TDP leader Pattabhi informed that they obtained the report from Jim Stauffer, a forensic examiner in Eclipse Forensics, USA. He disclosed the complete forensic report details.

Pattabhi said that the forensic reports revealed that the report is authentic and is not altered. It is known that YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav's alleged nude video created a sensation in both Telugu states and opposition leaders demanding to take action against him. However, Gorantla Madhav defended that it is a morphed video to defame him.