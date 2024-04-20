TDP leader Pattabhiram says false cases booked in attack on YS Jagan's case

Telugu Desam Party leader Pattabhiram slammed at YSRCP government and the Vijayawada police over their approach in the case of an attack on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada Central Constituency recently. In a press meet, Pattabhiram termed the incident as a drama and alleged that the minor boy named Satish belonging to Vaddera colony was booked in the case.

Stating that the Satish was made scapegoat, Pattabhiram accused police of creating false cases on the former and warned that they had to answer the court in the coming days. He also enraged over the police being to TDP Vijayawada Central Constituency Candidate Bonda Uma abd for cases being booked against him. He said that it is atrocious to book cases against TDP leader stating the the stone attack was a drama.

Pattabiram further said that YSRCP is resorting to false tactics in Vijayawada Central Constituency sensing that it is losing ground in the constituency. He said people are against Vellampally Srinivas and stated that police had to answer for their steps in the case. He alleged that minor was implicated with creating false certificates