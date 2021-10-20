TDP leader protested and stopped RTC buses in Guntur district

Guntur: TDP activists led by Guntur east Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed went to NTR Bus Station in Guntur city and stopped the RTC buses. They raised slogans against the YSRCP leaders for attacking the TDP offices and damaging the offices and demanded stern action against the accused. Police took Naseer Ahmed into custody. Earlier, police detained TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu at his residence.

Telugu Yuvatha leaders led by its Guntur parliament constituency president Ravipati Sai Krishna protested at NTR Bus Station and tried to stop buses. They raised slogans against the YSRCP leaders. The police shifted the protestors to the police station.

Similarly, in Sattenapalli, TDP leaders protested at RTC Bus Stand condemning attacks on TDP leaders and offices. The angry TDP leaders stopped the RTC buses. Police shifted the TDP activists to the police station. The TDP activists demanded the government to arrest the accused who attacked the TDP offices in the state. They raised slogans against the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.