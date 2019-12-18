TDP leader satires on CM Jagan Reddy on three capitals, says he lost his mind

TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu reacts hardly to the govt's decision of launching three capitals to the state with administration capital at Visakhapatnam and Judiciary capital as Kurnool. He says that the state does not need three capitals, and it cannot focus on any area. He alleged that the issue of the three capitals had been brought to the forefront due to its rivalry between the TDP.

He questioned why the party had not made any announcement on capital before elections. ALso asked why govt had not taken action if the TDP has resorted to corruption in the name of capital.

TDP leader Panchumarthi Anuradha criticized CM Jagan terming him to have lost the mind. She alleged that YSP had been doing Inside Trading in Visakhapatnam for the last six months. Anuradha said that there are 17 per cent of Reddy's and 14 per cent Kamma's in Amaravati.