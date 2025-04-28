Live
TDP leaders celebrate NMD Farooq fulfilling election promises
Nandyal: Standing true to his election promise, State Law Minister NMD Farooq has brought smiles to the faces of many by facilitating employment opportunities in the region. In a grand gesture of gratitude, portraits of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Law Minister NMD Farooq, and Mines & Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra were honored with a ‘Milk Abhishekam’ ceremony, organized by TDP leaders under the leadership of Khader Basha at the Nandyal Market Yard on Sunday
The event was held in recognition of the Ministers’ efforts in providing employment to local laborers at the Beverage Liquor Godown located in Auto Nagar, Nandyal. Speaking on the occasion, TDP leader Khader Basha recalled that during the 2024 elections, a delegation of hamali (headload) workers had appealed to Minister Farooq for employment opportunities. Responding positively, and in line with the election promises, Minister Farooq took swift action soon after the formation of the coalition government. As a result, 36 hamali workers were employed at the godown, thereby providing a means of livelihood for nearly 60 families.
Khader Basha expressed heartfelt gratitude to Minister Farooq, describing him as a “godsend” for the workers. He further shared that Minister Farooq had proactively engaged with Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra in Amaravati to secure these employment opportunities for the locals.
The event witnessed the participation of several TDP leaders, Beverage Liquor Godown workers, and other dignitaries, marking a moment of celebration and appreciation for the Ministers’ commitment to their promises.