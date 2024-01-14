TDP leaders join YSRCP in Kadiri in presence of BS Maqbool

Live
Just In
Highlights
As many as 50 families from the Telugu Desam Party have made the decision to join the YSR Congress Party in Kadiri. They were welcomed by YSRCP candidate BS Maqbool, who presented them with party scarves. Several leaders, including Councilors Naushad and Ilahi, played a significant role in facilitating this transition.
The new members expressed their commitment to working diligently to promote the YSRCP in Kadiri. BS Maqbool emphasized that the YSR Congress Party prioritizes the welfare of all sections of society, particularly the poor and marginalized.
On the occasion of Bhogi, he extended warm wishes to the people of Kadiri, hoping for happiness and prosperity in their lives.
