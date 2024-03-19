Live
- India’s direct tax collections jump 20% to cross Rs 18. 9 lakh crore in 2023-24
- Hope Indian squash players will do well in LA 2028 Olympics, says Saurav Ghoshal on sidelines of PVL clash
- Provide infrastructure to students, conduct 10 exams in full swing - District Collector Uday Kumar
- Kumaraswamy writes to ECI seeking paramilitary forces for Bengaluru Rural seat
- Gurugram Police to apply for Elvish Yadav's production warrant on March 20
- K’taka CM, Dy CM have joined hands with water mafia: LoP Ashoka
- Legends Cricket Trophy: I hope that same result can be repeated in final, says NYSS Chadwick Walton
- JD-S committing suicide by fielding Deve Gowda's son-in-law on BJP ticket: Shivakumar
- Mahateja Creations Family Emotional Thriller 'Tenant' - The film is getting ready for release in the third week of April
- Municipal Chairman BS Keshav is about to join Congress party. Along with 18 councillors
Just In
TDP leaders meet at Peddakurapadu mandal today
Pedakurapadu Mandal witnessed a strategic meeting today, as leaders from Telugu Desam, Janasena, and BJP parties gathered at Sri Sai Srinivasa Kalyana Mandapam.
Pedakurapadu Mandal witnessed a strategic meeting today, as leaders from Telugu Desam, Janasena, and BJP parties gathered at Sri Sai Srinivasa Kalyana Mandapam. The meeting, attended by mandal leaders and workers, focused on preparing for the upcoming elections. During the meeting, detailed instructions were given on election procedures, and Sankharavam kits were distributed to cluster, unit, and booth in-charges, along with TDP Super 6 schemes.
Bhashyam Praveen was announced as the joint MLA candidate for Pedakurapadu constituency, representing Telugu Desam, Janasena, and BJP parties. Praveen urged the leaders and workers to take on the responsibility of conducting door-to-door outreach in preparation for the elections.
The meeting served as a platform for the parties to strategize and coordinate their efforts for the upcoming elections, showing a united front in their campaign efforts. Stay tuned for more updates on the election preparations in Pedakurapadu Mandal.