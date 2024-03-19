TDP leaders meet at Peddakurapadu mandal today

Pedakurapadu Mandal witnessed a strategic meeting today, as leaders from Telugu Desam, Janasena, and BJP parties gathered at Sri Sai Srinivasa Kalyana Mandapam. The meeting, attended by mandal leaders and workers, focused on preparing for the upcoming elections. During the meeting, detailed instructions were given on election procedures, and Sankharavam kits were distributed to cluster, unit, and booth in-charges, along with TDP Super 6 schemes.

Bhashyam Praveen was announced as the joint MLA candidate for Pedakurapadu constituency, representing Telugu Desam, Janasena, and BJP parties. Praveen urged the leaders and workers to take on the responsibility of conducting door-to-door outreach in preparation for the elections.

The meeting served as a platform for the parties to strategize and coordinate their efforts for the upcoming elections, showing a united front in their campaign efforts. Stay tuned for more updates on the election preparations in Pedakurapadu Mandal.