TDP leaders seek action against errant officials

Secretariat (Velagapudi): TDP national general secretary Varla Ramaiah, state SC Cell vice-president Koduru Akhil and spokesperson Syed Rafi submitted a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena here on Friday seeking action against the officials who have been blatantly violating the model code of conduct.

Later, addressing the media, Ramaiah said that school education principal secretary S Praveen Prakash is organising an online meeting with the parents of the students across the state on Tuesday (April 2) which is against the model code. He said that he had appealed to the CEO to stop that meeting which is intended to influence the parents to vote in favour of the incumbent government in the elections.

Ramaiah pointed out that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been spending government funds for electioneering which is against the model code. Only the Prime Minister is eligible for using the security vehicles. However, the chief minister has been using the two bulletproof buses belonging to the APSRTC for the last two days. He is not under Z plus category to use those buses, he pointed out. He demanded the immediate surrender of the buses to the APSRTC and immediate payment of rent amount for the days he used them.

Ramaiah said that volunteers should perform their duty only but should not participate in the electioneering for the ruling party.

He pointed out that the police are not acting when the TDP cadre complained about the attacks by the YSRCP activists. After the model code came into effect, YSRCP leaders attacked the TDP leaders for 18 times. He said that he had appealed to the CEO to keep the DGP Rajendranath Reddy and Addl DGP of Intelligence PSR Anjaneyulu away from election duty.

Ramaiah demanded full pledged inquiry into the dump found at Sri Kalahasti which is worth several crores of rupees. Even after the dump was seized, not a single case was registered against any person and no inquiry was launched. Tirupati district collector was not pleased that the dump was found by the TDP activists.