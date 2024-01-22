  • Menu
TDP leaders stage rally in Punukonda on occasion of launch of Ram Mandir

TDP leaders stage rally in Punukonda on occasion of launch of Ram Mandir
In celebration of the long-awaited construction of the Ayodhya Sri Ram Temple and the completion of the Sri Rama Chandra Koluvu, TDP leaders, activists, and other individuals performed religious rituals at the Ram Temple. They chanted the slogan "Jai Sri Ram" as they marched from NTR Circle to the Ram Temple in Penukonda town, marking an auspicious occasion for Hindus.

