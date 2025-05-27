TDP Mahanadu starts successfully, Palla Srinivasa Rao lauds Chandrababu

The Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Mahanadu kicked off with great enthusiasm in Kadapa, featuring the unfurling of the party flag and an inaugural meeting marked by the lighting of a ceremonial lamp. During the event, Palla Srinivasa Rao, the party's Andhra Pradesh president, addressed the delegates, emphasising that adhering to the party's ideology is key to achieving greater heights.

"Chandrababu is a tireless worker who has consistently risen to the challenge, regardless of the setbacks he has encountered. The party is committed to supporting its workers at all times," Palla stated. He also highlighted the contributions of N. Lokesh, mentioning that "Lokesh has infused new strength into the party with Yuvagalam." He suggested that Chandrababu Naidu could benefit from observing Lokesh's sense of discipline.