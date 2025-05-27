Live
- COVID-19 Cases Rise in Karnataka, School Reopening May Be Delayed
- FM Sitharaman to meet captains of industry on GST reforms
- Two Karnataka BJP MLAs expelled for 6 years for 'anti-party activities'
- Chandrababu Naidu Urges Abolition of Rs. 500 and Other High-Value Notes to Curb Corruption
- Cashew farmers in TN's Nagapattinam face 50 pc yield loss due to unseasonal rains, pests
- Wordle Answer Today (May 27, 2025): Puzzle #1438 Hints and Solution
- Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes: Deets Inside
- Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Demonetisation of High-Value Notes to Tackle Corruption
- 18 Maoists surrender in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh
- Samsung Galaxy A57 Leak Hints at Exynos 1680 Chipset, Launch Likely in 2026
TDP Mahanadu starts successfully, Palla Srinivasa Rao lauds Chandrababu
The Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Mahanadu kicked off with great enthusiasm in Kadapa, featuring the unfurling of the party flag and an inaugural meeting...
The Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Mahanadu kicked off with great enthusiasm in Kadapa, featuring the unfurling of the party flag and an inaugural meeting marked by the lighting of a ceremonial lamp. During the event, Palla Srinivasa Rao, the party's Andhra Pradesh president, addressed the delegates, emphasising that adhering to the party's ideology is key to achieving greater heights.
"Chandrababu is a tireless worker who has consistently risen to the challenge, regardless of the setbacks he has encountered. The party is committed to supporting its workers at all times," Palla stated. He also highlighted the contributions of N. Lokesh, mentioning that "Lokesh has infused new strength into the party with Yuvagalam." He suggested that Chandrababu Naidu could benefit from observing Lokesh's sense of discipline.