TDP Membership Registration Program to be launched today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will officially relaunch the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) membership registration program today at the party’s central office in Mangalagiri. This announcement follows a review meeting held by Naidu on Friday with party leaders at his residence in Undavalli, where he focused on strengthening the TDP at the grassroots level and filling various nominated positions.

As part of the initiative, TDP state president Palla Srinivas has been tasked with organizing extensive membership drives across all 175 constituencies, aiming for record participation in this enrollment process.

The TDP has set an exciting offer for new members, with general membership available for just Rs. 100. Additionally, individuals contributing Rs. 1 lakh will receive lifetime membership. The party has also upgraded its accident insurance policy for members, which now stands at Rs. 5 lakh – an increase from the previous coverage of Rs. 2 lakh. In the event of a member’s passing, the party will provide immediate assistance of Rs. 10,000 for funeral expenses, along with ongoing support for education, medical care, and employment for affected family members.

During today’s program, Chandrababu Naidu is expected to distribute Rs. 2 lakh to 73 individuals who were previously uninsured, illustrating the party's commitment to its members. To date, the TDP has provided Rs. 102 crores through its accident insurance scheme and has offered Rs. 18 crores in assistance for natural deaths and other related issues.

The TDP’s initiatives aim to bring peace of mind to its members, ensuring that families receive necessary support in the wake of unforeseen incidents. Many Telugu citizens have expressed their gratitude towards CM Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh for the party’s proactive measures in safeguarding their families’ futures.