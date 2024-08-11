TDP minority leaders thank CM Naidu for his initiative

Vijayawada : TDP Minority Cell State general secretary Md Fataulla has said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has taken the initiative to refer the Waqf Amendment Bill-2024 to the Joint Parliament Committeen (JPC) and thanked the Chief Minister and two TDP Lok Sabha members who had extended support to referring the Bill to the JPC.

Md Fataulla said Muslim leaders have taken to the notice of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and Amalapuram MP Harish Madhur the impact the passing of Waqf Amendment Bill would have on the Muslim community and the consequent insecurity to the properties of the Waqf board.

Speaking to media at the Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni’s) office in Vijayawada on Saturday, Fataulla said leaders of Jamat E Islami Hind met the two MPs in Delhi and explained the loss the Bill would cause to the Muslims.

He said the two MPs have spoken to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the issue and stressed the need to stalling the passing of the Bill in Parliament. Fataulla said that the Chief Minster has asked to the two MPs to speak in Parliament and suggest for referring the Bill to the JPC.

Fataulla said the Waqf Amendment Bill was aimed at weakening the Waqf Board. He said any amendment made by the government has to strengthen the Waqf Board and protect the properties of the Board. He said the Muslims were raising objections on 44 sections of the amendment.

He thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for suggesting to the MPs to refer the Bill to the JPC. He said Chandrababu Naidu always stood by Muslims when injustice was meted out to them.

He said the Chief Minister would not tolerate if any injustice is done to the Muslims. He said Waqf is one of the important bodies with highest properties on its name. He said the Union government wishes to scrap the Survey Commission and issue the Waqf Board property survey powers to the District Collectors in the country.

Fataulla said if the Waqf properties survey powers are granted to Collectors there is no possibility of conducting the survey in an impartial manner.

He further said the amendment stated that two non-Muslim members are to be added in the Board committee and stated it is objectionable. Moulana Abdul Sattar, Moulana Naseem Ahmed, Moulana Ameenul Huq, Shaik Asha and others were present at the press conference.