TDP MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar receives grand welcome in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: Amadalavalasa TDP MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar received grand welcome from the NDA leaders, cadres and Kalinga community people when he arrived here on Sunday for the first time after taking oath as an MLA.

He arrived at Visakhapatnam airport in the morning and reached Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency headquarters via Srikakulam in the night after taking part in a rally along the national highway (NH-16).

NDA leaders, cadres and Kalinga community people reached the airport in the morning and extended a warm welcome to Ravi Kumar. From there Ravi Kumar received grand reception from the activists at every important road junction all along the NH-16.

As the party district president, Ravi Kumar worked hard for the protection of party activists in the district by resisting ruling YSRCP’s anarchy during the last five years and faced police cases.

He was elected as MLA with 35,521 votes majority by defeating State Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram which is highest majority in Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency in the recent polls. Generally, the constituency witnesses tough fight in every election.

Previously, Ravi Kumar worked as government whip from 2014 to 2019 and served people without facing any allegations. In this backdrop, TDP-led NDA leaders and followers of Ravi Kumar expected a Cabinet berth for him. But he could not be accommodated in the State Cabinet due to various equations. This has slightly upset the NDA leaders here and they have resolved to extend a rousing reception to him once he arrived here after taking the oath as an MLA in the House. The activists and supporters welcomed him by displaying banners, setting up flexis on either side of NH-16 and felicitated him with huge garlands using cranes and offered bouquets to him.

On the occasion, Ravi Kumar interacted with the media and said that people have absolute power in the democracy. “As an MLA I will extend best services to the people,” he assured.

He criticised former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for adopting a dictatorial attitude. He said Jagan had violated the Assembly tradition by abstaining from the House during the election of the new Speaker.