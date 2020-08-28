TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna tests positive for coronavirus, to remain in home quarantine

Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in Andhra Pradesh. It has spread beyond cities and towns to villages. The epidemic is haunting from common man to politicians and public representatives. Meanwhile, another TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna recently tested positive for coronavirus. The MLC himself tweeted and said "I tested covid positive, doctor advised me to stay in the home quarantine for 14 days. I will stay away from politics for these 14 days. With the blessings of the fans, I will recover from covid and return to politics soon."

In Andhra Pradesh, many leaders tested positive including Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi and MP Vijayasai Reddy, have been confirmed as corona positive.

The number of coronavirus positive cases have been increasing day by day with increase in number of coronavirus tests. On Thursday, another 10,621 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported and 91 people died of coronavirus infection. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Thursday, coronavirus tests were performed on 61,300 people in the past 24 hours and 10,621 people tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 3,93,090.

Moreover, coronavirus deaths occurring in the state are also of serious concern. In the past 24 hours alone, 91 people have died from the coronavirus epidemic. This brings the total number of corona deaths across the state to 3,633.

నాకు కోవిడ్ పాజిటివ్ వచ్చింది. 14 రోజులు హోమ్ క్వారంటైన్ లో ఉండమని డాక్టర్ సూచించారు. ఈ 14 రోజులు రాజకీయలకు దూరంగా ఉంటాను. నాకు దైవ సమానులైన మా అధినేత @ncbn గారు, అభిమానుల ఆశీస్సులతో కోవిడ్ ని జయించి, త్వరలోనే తిరిగి రాజకీయ కార్యక్రమాల్లో పాల్గొంటాను. — Budda Venkanna #StayHomeSaveLives (@BuddaVenkanna) August 28, 2020



