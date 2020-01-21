TDP MP Galla Jayadev remanded, moved to Guntur Sub Jail

TDP MP Galla Jayadev who participated in an assembly siege event rally in the wake of the Chalo Assembly call given by Amaravati JAcC on Monday. The police registered non-bailable cases against him and arrested him. Subsequently, the police produced the MP before Mangalagiri magistrate in the night. Galla Jayadev was denied bail and remanded. In this backdrop, Galla Jayadev was shifted to Guntur jail on Tuesday morning.

Going by the details, in the wake of the assembly session on Monday, the MP who tried to enter into the assembly as part of Assembly seige protest had violated the rules imposed by police. However, the police who took stringent action against the protesters blocked Galla Jayadev and was taken to custody.

Jayadev was produced before the magistrate at 12.30 in the midnight after undergoing medical examination with GGH doctors.