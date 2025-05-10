TDP MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu seeks special trains fot return of Telugu students

In light of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, TDP MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu has appealed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for the provision of special trains aimed at facilitating the return of Telugu students studying in northern states such as Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.

In his letter, written on Friday, the MP highlighted that a significant number of students from the Telugu states are currently enrolled at various institutions, including the NIT campuses in Jalandhar, Jammu, and Kurukshetra, as well as Lovely Professional University.

Devaraya urged the Minister to initiate special train services from Delhi and Chandigarh to the Telugu states, allowing these students to safely return to their hometowns amid the ongoing unrest.