Live
- Fake alert: Govt confirms Bathinda airfield fully operational amid false social media claims
- Golden Girls of Bihar: Rugby glory sparked by dreams, grit and ASMITA League
- Karnataka CM convenes special meeting amid rising tensions with Pak
- Rajasthani film ‘Omlo’ goes on global stage with Cannes Film Festival 2025
- Monitor crowd situation through CC cameras: Commissioner
- Collector calls for action plan to prevent drug abuse
- IRCTC offers tourism packages
- Leadership vacuum persists in Satyavedu even after Lokesh’s visit
- Water from Handri-Neeva Project to be released on July 10: CM
- TDP MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu seeks special trains fot return of Telugu students
TDP MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu seeks special trains fot return of Telugu students
In light of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, TDP MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu has appealed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for the provision of special trains aimed at facilitating the return of Telugu students studying in northern states such as Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.
In light of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, TDP MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu has appealed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for the provision of special trains aimed at facilitating the return of Telugu students studying in northern states such as Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.
In his letter, written on Friday, the MP highlighted that a significant number of students from the Telugu states are currently enrolled at various institutions, including the NIT campuses in Jalandhar, Jammu, and Kurukshetra, as well as Lovely Professional University.
Devaraya urged the Minister to initiate special train services from Delhi and Chandigarh to the Telugu states, allowing these students to safely return to their hometowns amid the ongoing unrest.