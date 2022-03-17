TDP MP Rammohan Naidu raises hooch deaths in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday raised the issue of the alleged hooch deaths that occurred in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district in recent times during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha.

He said the spurious liquor manufacturing by the cronies of the YSRCP was harming the state.

He recalled that the YSRCP had promised total prohibition in the state before the 2019 elections. However, having come to power, the Chief Minister did not ban it, instead made the government take over the liquor sale itself.

The liquor sale was fetching the government more than Rs 16,000 crore per annum and alongside the sale of illicit liquor had also gone up. He said his party leader, N Chandrababu Naidu, had visited the affected areas and interacted with the people.

The doctors had warned of more deaths in the area due to the sale in future. As the matter was related to public health, Rammohan Naidu said, he was bringing the same to the notice of the Centre for its action in this regard.