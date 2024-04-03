TDP MPTC joins YSRCP in Hindupur

In a shocking turn of events in the Chilamathur Mandal of Hindupuram Constituency, the TDP party suffered a major blow today as MPTC Golla Somasekhar of Morasalapally Gram Panchayat, along with TDP BC cell secretary Eswarappa and several other party members, defected to the YSRCP party.

The defection took place at the YSRCP party office in Hindupuram, with YSRCP leaders, including Guddampally Venureddy, welcoming the new members. Golla Somasekhar cited the lack of support from TDP MLA Balakrishna, as well as the effective implementation of welfare schemes by CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, as the reasons for his decision to switch parties.

The event was attended by MPP Purushottam Reddy, Sarpanch Erappa, Ex-MPTC Sudhakar Reddy, and other YSRCP leaders and activists. This move is seen as a significant setback for the TDP in the region, and a boost for the YSRCP as they gear up for the upcoming elections.