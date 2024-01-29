TDP Nellore parliament president Abdul Aziz inaugurates party office

TDP president of the Nellore Parliament, Abdul Aziz, inaugurated a new division party office at Venkateswarapuram in the 54th division of Nellore city constituency. Following the inauguration, a meeting was held with division leaders, booth conveners, and BLAs.

During the meeting, Abdul Aziz emphasized the need to raise awareness of local issues and inform the public about the injustices committed by the YCP. He stated that if the TDP comes to power, they will prioritize both welfare and development, providing unrestricted welfare measures for the people.

Aziz also expressed confidence in Narayana's ability to bring about the development of Nellore city, urging everyone to work towards his victory by a significant margin. He called on all party members to work hard and collaborate to ensure the result is commensurate with their efforts.

The program was attended by State Secretary Raja Naidu, Zaheer, Shafi, Sudhakar Reddy, Ratchagiri Chandra, and other party members.