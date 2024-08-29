TDP never misuses public money

Visakhapatnam: Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh made it clear that he never misuses public funds for personal expenses.

The minister is in the city to attend a court hearing and a host of programmes scheduled in Visakhapatnam. On Thursday, he said, “Apart from the tea and coffee expenses, I spend my own money for fuel expenses for my vehicle.”

The TDP is known for its discipline and people of Andhra Pradesh can be rest assured that the public money will never be misused, Lokesh assured. “Power is not new to the TDP. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on spending public money on the public and we adhere to his ideals,” the HRD Minister mentioned.

For the past five years, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy misused public money for his luxuries. What was the need for him to build a palace at Rushikonda by spending Rs.500 crore, violating environmental norms to the tune of Rs.200 crore. “It is unfortunate that Jagan had spent Rs.900 crore of public money to get his image on survey stones,” he lamented.

Speaking about the ‘Red Book’, Lokesh said, “The officials who had violated norms and harassed the public and party cadre will not be spared.”