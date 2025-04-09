TDP presses for probe into TDR bonds scheme

Tirupati: A delegation of TDP leaders from Tirupati met Revenue Minister and district in-charge Anagani Satya Prasad on Tuesday, demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged TDR bonds scam that occurred during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure in Tirupati Municipal Corporation. They also sought swift justice for the victims affected by the scam.

During his visit to Tirupati, minister Satya Prasad, along with district collector S Venkateswar, held a public grievances session at the Collectorate, where he received petitions on various civic issues. In this context, TDP Parliament President G Narasimha Yadav, SAAP chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, Vooka Vijay Kumar, Puligoru Muralikrishna Reddy, JB Srinivas, Sridhar Varma, and Hemanth Royal, among others, met with the minister to present details of the alleged corruption under the previous administration.

Speaking at the gathering, SAAP chairman Ravi Naidu highlighted that despite the state government’s earlier directive to probe corruption between 2019 and 2024 in the municipal corporation, no concrete action had been taken so far. He pointed out that roads were constructed in violation of the TUDA master plan and with substandard quality. He urged the minister to ensure that payments to contractors are withheld until the probe is completed.

The TDP leaders pressed for a comprehensive investigation into the misuse of TDR (Transferable Development Rights) bonds and sought justice for all who suffered financial losses. Responding to the concerns, Minister Satya Prasad assured the delegation that the coalition government is committed to resolving public issues and guaranteed that justice would be delivered to every victim involved in the matter.