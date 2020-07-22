TDP protests against YSRCP Govt failure in containing coronavirus

Amaravati: The TDP staged protests across the state against the failure of the Government in containing the spread of COVID-19.

They staged this protest as part of week-long protests, which commenced on Wednesday.

They would continue till July 27 when the party president N Chandrababu Naidu would deliver an online valedictory address. The party has taken steps for widespread awareness on the Government's failures in respect of virus preventive measures in social media.

The TDP reiterated its demand before the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide Rs. 5,000 Coronavirus cash assistance to poor families. This was necessary considering the loss of work opportunities and starvation that the daily wage coolies, construction workers, weavers, artisans and unorganised workers were facing in this troubled time. At least Rs. 50 lakh ex gratia should be paid to each family towards the death of frontline workers like doctors, nurses, medical staff, police, sanitation staff and others.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP Central Office, ex MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao accused the YSRCP government of leaving the people to their fate in spite of the worsening threat from infections. The infected patients were facing their worst nightmares for lack of medicines and oxygen supply in the government hospitals.