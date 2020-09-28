TDP provides equal opportunities to BCs: Nukasani Balaji

Ongole: Telugu Desam Party supports the cadre and recognizes the hard work rendered by them for the party and gives opportunities to prove themselves in various responsibilities, said the newly-appointed Ongole parliamentary president of the TDP Dr Nukasani Balaji, in the press meet held in the TDP office in Ongole on Sunday. The local party leaders felicitated him in the office on Sunday evening.



Nukasani Balaji is a leader from the school days and completed MA, M Phil and Ph D from SV University. A lecturer by profession, Balaji is attracted into active politics since the formation of Telugu Desam Party. He joined the Congress party in 2000, worked in various positions including state secretary, and shifted loyalty towards YSR Congress Party after its formation in 2011. He worked as the district party president and ZP Chairman from the YSRCP. He rejoined TDP in 2015 and has been working as the state organizing secretary and is instrumental in gathering the BCs support for the party. After the TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced Nukasani Balaji as the president of the Ongole parliamentary constituency, party senior leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Atchannaidu, Beeda Ravichandra, former district president Damacharla Janardhana Rao and MLAs, and in-charges from the seven constituencies and other leaders called him and appreciated him on Sunday.

Speaking in the press meet, Balaji said that the TDP has provided equal opportunities to the BCs and other oppressed castes when compared with the upper castes. He said that since the inception of the party, TDP has witnessed the support of the BCs and the present announcement of the parliament presidents would cement it further. He said that he would work hard by taking the coordination and cooperation of the leaders in the seven assembly constituencies and prepare them for the winning of the 2024 elections. He thanked the president Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh and other seniors along with the former district president Damacharla Janardhana Rao for the opportunity and congratulated Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and Shaik Abdul Aziz for their appointment as the Bapatla and Nellore parliamentary presidents respectively.