TDP rebels target Kinjarapu family

Srikakulam: TDP rebel leaders are targetting the party state president and Tekkali sitting MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Srikakulam sitting MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. In the wake of selection of candidates for Srikakulam and Pathapatnam Assembly constituencies, rifts have surfaced among TDP leaders and cadres.

Former MLA Gunda Lakshmidevi in Srikakulam and former MLA Kalamata Venkata Ramana in Pathapatnam were denied tickets. In Srikakulam Gondu Sankar and in Pathapatnam Mamidi Govinda Rao were given tickets. With the decision of the party high command, former MLAs turned as rebels and targetted the party MLA and MP Atchannaidu and Rammohan Naidu.

Both Venkata Ramana and Lakshmidevi are conducting a series of meetings with their followers in different mandals for the last two days. They decided to contest as independent candidates to split the TDP votes in these seats.

In addition, Turpu Kapu leaders within the TDP are also unhappy over the delay in announcement of ticket to the party politburo member and senior leader Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao. If the party high command denied the party ticket to Kala Venkata Rao for Etcherla, Turpu Kapu leaders will vote against the TDP which will influence winning chances of the party.

Rebels in Srikakulam and Pathapatnam and also Turpu Kapu community leaders are suspecting the role of the both Atchannaidu and Rammohan Naidu in allotment of party tickets to new faces ignoring seniors. They decided to hurt MP Rammohan Naidu and state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.