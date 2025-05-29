TDP redefines welfare governance

Tirupati: Lauding the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as a pioneer in people-centric politics, Palamaner MLA and former minister N Amarnath Reddy said the party has redefined welfare governance and empowered weaker sections by wresting power from traditional political elites.

Speaking at the ongoing ‘Mahanadu’ in Kadapa, Reddy described Gandipet as a ‘political school’ that trained many young leaders like him and opened doors for leadership across undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Highlighting the dual progress in politics and development, Reddy said that since its inception by NT Rama Rao, the TDP has remained committed to its ideals, with N Chandrababu Naidu leading it with democratic values and political integrity. He added that TDP is one of the rare parties where leadership is chosen democratically every two years by its grassroots workers.

Reddy praised Naidu’s efforts in transforming backward regions like Rayalaseema and North Andhra by improving irrigation, curbing factionalism, and creating employment opportunities.

He also credited Nara Lokesh for bravely leading the ‘Yuvagalam’ padayatra despite repeated hurdles, taking the party forward with determination.

Speaking to The Hans India, Tirupati Urban Development Authority Chairman C Divakar Reddy said the Mahanadu, held for the first time in Kadapa, marked a new political shift in the region – from factionalism to welfare-based governance. The city turned yellow for the three day event, reflecting the party’s growing acceptance.

Praising Naidu’s three-decade leadership, Divakar Reddy said the TDP chief’s technological acumen and administrative foresight make him a role model in modern politics. The party cadre proudly re-elected him as the national president.

Echoing the sentiment, TDP Tirupati Parliamentary President and Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav said the Mahanadu brought new energy to the party after its sweeping 2024 Assembly victory. New resolutions were introduced, addressing diverse social groups and setting benchmarks for inclusive governance.

He affirmed that Naidu has always remained committed to the party’s founding principles, making TDP a truly visionary regional party with national aspirations.