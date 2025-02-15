TDP resorting to undemocratic tactics, alleges YSRCP

Narasaraopet: Former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy strongly criticised TDP for creating anarchy with police support ahead of the Piduguralla municipal vice-chairman election.

He condemned TDP’s actions of kidnapping and threatening YSRCP councillors to disrupt the February 17 bypolls and expressed concern over police complicity. Addressing the media in Narasaraopet on Friday, he recalled that YSRCP won all 33 municipal wards unanimously based on YS Jagan’s welfare initiatives. Subbarao (Vaisya community) was appointed municipal chairman, Mukkanti (Dalit) vice-chairman, and Jilani (minority) vice-chairman.

After Mukkanti’s death, a by-election was required. Despite holding 32 councillors, YSRCP faced TDP’s unethical attempts to postpone elections and kidnap councillors with police backing.

A habeas corpus petition secured the release of a kidnapped councillor, though he was later coerced into silence.

Highlighting TDP’s oppressive governance, Mahesh Reddy urged the people to recognise these undemocratic practices and remain vigilant against such abuses of power.