TDP secures Kadiri municipality

Kadiri: In a significant political development in Sri Sathya Sai district, TDP has gained control over Kadiri Municipality. Dilsha Dunnisha has been unanimously elected as the chairperson, while Sudharani and Rajasekhar Achari have been elected as vice-chairpersons.

The election process saw no participation from YSRCP, which chose to boycott the proceedings. Following their election, the newly appointed chairperson and vice-chairpersons paid a courtesy visit to Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad.