  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP secures Kadiri municipality

TDP secures Kadiri municipality
x
Highlights

Kadiri: In a significant political development in Sri Sathya Sai district, TDP has gained control over Kadiri Municipality. Dilsha Dunnisha has been...

Kadiri: In a significant political development in Sri Sathya Sai district, TDP has gained control over Kadiri Municipality. Dilsha Dunnisha has been unanimously elected as the chairperson, while Sudharani and Rajasekhar Achari have been elected as vice-chairpersons.

The election process saw no participation from YSRCP, which chose to boycott the proceedings. Following their election, the newly appointed chairperson and vice-chairpersons paid a courtesy visit to Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick