TDP seen becoming strong in rural areas

Nellore: After winning almost all the president seats of Water Users Associa-tions (WUAs) in the first phase of the Elections, TDP became strong at grassroots level in the district.



Generally, TDP is strong in urban areas following that party’s ideology mostly attracting educated and intellectual communities. Hence, the TDP is mostly confined to urban areas and lagging in rural areas, in-cluding most of farming community.

This was the reason TDP headed by N Chandrababu Naidu failed to se-cure more votes and YSR Congress Party had secured major vote share in panchayats and zilla parishad territorial constituencies (ZPTC) and mandal parishad constituencies (MPTCs) elections, despite TDP was in power in 2014 and 2019.

But now, the situation is entirely different with TDP winning major vote share from villages in 2024 elections.

TDP senior leader Pamidalula Venkaiah has analysed that earlier his party used to give more priority to development of towns and cities as Chandrababu Naidu interested in technology, which attracted educat-ed and intellectual communities. This made majority of farmers and downtrodden communities to turn in favour of Congress during Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure and later to his son YS Jagan Mohan Red-dy, who concentrated on labour sections. At present, people in rural areas also pursuing higher studies and be-came tech savy and getting influenced by Naidu, which in turn helping TDP to become strong in rural areas.